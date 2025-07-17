Officials Plan First Public Briefing on Gigliotti Death Investigation Monday

Essex County District Attorney Paul F. Tucker on Monday is expected to provide an update Monday on the status of his office’s investigation into the death of Francis Gigliotti a week ago while in Haverhill Police custody.

The district attorney will share City of Haverhill video camera footage, as well as bystander videos showing 43-year-old Gigliotti before and through the time he became “unresponsive” around Friday, July 11, around 6:30 p.m., on a sidewalk on the outskirts of downtown Haverhill.

No advance information was provided about whether any findings by the chief medical examiner will be available.

Tucker and Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone Jr. said in a release last Saturday afternoon that Gigliotti fell while leaving a building on White Street near the intersection of Winter and Emerson Streets. They said he then ran “in the middle of the street and that he hit a car with his head then continued down White Street.” Eventually, Gigliotti sought to enter Bradford Seafood at 124 Winter St., where officers held him down and, as reported in a statement, Gigliotti “became unresponsive, and first responders attempted lifesaving aid.”

Haverhill Mayor Melinda E. Barrett issued her own statement later that night, pledging a full and open investigation, and was the first public official to formally identify Gigliotti. Pistone said Monday, as is customary under these circumstances, seven Haverhill police officers were placed on paid administrative leave.

Last Sunday, demonstrators gathering GAR Park and then in front of the Haverhill Police station and demanded police officers be held accountable, take part in mental health training and wear body cameras and more. Another demonstration, termed “Justice for Francis Gigliotti Peaceful Protest” is planned for Saturday, at 2 p.m., at GAR Park.