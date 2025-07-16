Fantini Bakery Gives $100K Toward Seven Affordable Homes Nearby in Haverhill’s Mount Washington

Fantini Bakery is the latest local business to donate $100,000 to Essex County Habitat for Humanity for seven new, affordable homes just up the street in Haverhill.

As WHAV reported previously, Keith Boucher, a member of the housing advocacy group. Haverhill Homes 4 All, not only decided to sell his property to Habitat, he also committed to helping Habitat find funding for the project. Boucher called on fifth generation Fantini Bakery owners Joe and Robert Fantini.

“At Fantini Bakery, we believe in nourishing not just the body, but the heart of our Haverhill community. Our donation to Habitat for Humanity reflects our commitment to building strong foundations—both in the bread we bake and the homes we help create—ensuring families have a place to thrive and call their own,” the Fantini family said in a statement.

Fantini Bakery has been part of the Haverhill business community since 1902.

Organizers say the Habitat project at 512 Washington St. will expand the supply of affordable housing in Haverhill. Since 2000, Haverhill rents have increased by 86% and home prices by 101%. A study shows 82% of Haverhill households cannot afford a current mortgage.

“At Habitat our vision is that one day, everyone will have a decent place to live. These homes will become the foundation for a more stable future for the seven families who purchase them,” said Essex County Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Meegan O’Neil.

Habitat’s homeownership program involves partnering with families to build their own homes. The organization said families become invested in their homes and communities by working 240-360 “sweat equity” hours alongside volunteers and then repaying an affordable 30-year mortgage.