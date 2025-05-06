Podcast: Habitat for Humanity Plans 7 Affordable Housing Units in Haverhill’s Mount Washington



Essex County Habitat for Humanity, currently in the midst of one Haverhill homebuilding project, is moving on to another in the city’s Mount Washington neighborhood.

The nonprofit recently agreed to purchase a single-family home and property at 512 Washington St. for $650,000 and has the city’s blessing to convert it into seven affordable housing units. Director of Charitable Giving Kevin Hudson made the revelation while a guest on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program.

“We are currently raising funds to acquire property on Washington Street where we plan to build seven new homes,” Hudson said, noting that in addition to the purchase price, Habitat must raise about $2 million to fund the renovation and construction.

Hudson later explained the plan is to renovate the current house on the property, owned by Keith Boucher, to create three units and then build two duplex houses.

Andrew K. Herlihy, division director for the city’s Community Development Department, said the city has committed $149,173 from federal HOME Program funds to help Habitat with the purchase of the property.

“It is a proposal we support in part because home ownership in the Mount Washington neighborhood, where this property is located, is the lowest in the city,” Herlihy said, adding that the project would most likely have to come before City Council for a special permit.

Hudson said Habitat hopes to have the project funded by the fall of 2025 and that groundbreaking would then follow in 10 to 12 months.

Habitat already has one duplex under construction at 41 Curtis St. in Haverhill. This Thursday, May 8, some 40 women—wielding hammers, screwdrivers and saws—will descend on the site for a Habitat Women Build event.

“It started as an opportunity for women who wanted to volunteer and to be able to do so in an unintimidating environment with other women who don’t have any or as much experience in construction and it has really grown from there across the country,” Hudson said.

Among the women volunteering that day are a crew from the North Parish Unitarian Universalist Church in North Andover. The Curtis Street project is Habitat’s fourth in Haverhill. The public is invited to view the progress of the Curtis Street house at a Hard Hat Tour and reception on Thursday, May 15, at 5:30 p.m.., Hudson said.

A crew of women are also volunteering next week at a Habitat site in Hamilton where five duplexes are currently under construction. Habitat expects to break ground on a duplex in Ipswich and one in Wenham soon and is currently in the process of permitting six to eight units in Salem.

Habitat raises funds from a variety of sources including state and federal grants, private foundations and events. It’s annual golfing event, “Golf Fore Homes,” is coming up Monday, May 19, at the Ferncroft Country Club in Middleton. Individuals can play for $250, a foursome for $1,000. The event includes a lunch, prizes and raffles. Hudson said the fundraising goal is $80,000. Online registration takes place at EssexCountyHabitat.org.

Essex County Habitat will celebrate its 40th year at an Oct. 16 gala, “Building Dreams” at the Ipswich Country Club.

