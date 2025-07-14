Public Meetings This Week: Commission Considers Signage for The Reserve Restaurant

The public has opportunities to shape policy this week as various Haverhill boards meet. In the interest of transparency in government, WHAV provides this list of upcoming meetings every week.

The Washington Street Shoe Historic District Commission considers an application Wednesday night from Sharbel Azzi, for a sign at his new establishment, The Reserve Restaurant.

Portions of the four-story restaurant recently opened at 77 Washington St. As WHAV reported first last fall, The Reserve Restaurant received unanimous approval by the Haverhill License Commission for liquor, food and entertainment licenses for the space formerly occupied by the Barking Dog Ale House.

Azzi previously said the restaurant will operate on the first and second floor, while another section, called Vault 77 Lounge, will feature appetizers. The third floor is a tapas lounge and function space will be available on the third and fourth floors.

The Washington Street Shoe Historic District Commission meets Wednesday night at 6, in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., room 308.

Tuesday, July 15

MassHire Merrimack Valley Workforce Board’s Planning and Career Center Committee meets virtually Tuesday, July 15, at 9 a.m. to discuss routine items. The Zoom meeting number of 846 211 6073 and the passcode is 082 661.

The Haverhill Board of Assessors will meet Tuesday, July 15, at 10 a.m. in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Room 115. On the agenda is a discussion of billing for the next fiscal year.

Thursday, July 17

The Haverhill Conservation Commission will consider four enforcement orders and an application for a seasonal dock system when it meets Thursday, July 17, at 7:15 p.m. The meeting is in person at Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., Room 301 and virtual.

Making the application for the dock system is Adam and Kara Sotirakopoulos for their home at 483 East Broadway.

The enforcement orders under consideration are for properties at Country Bridge Road and 791 East Broadway, which is Kimball Farm (See separate story), and 1308 Broadway and 31 King St., Haverhill.

The Microsoft Teams meeting number is 234 300 215 909 2 and the passcode is PS6Fw6a4.