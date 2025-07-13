Haverhill Board to Hear Allegations of Wetlands Violations at Kimball Farm, Where Event Permit on Hold

The operator of Kimball Farm has been ordered to appear before the Haverhill Conservation Commission Thursday for alleged violations of city and state environmental regulations.

The agenda and related issuance of enforcement orders are the first public acknowledgements of issues at the farm that appear to have led city councilors in recent weeks to twice postpone permitting of an October festival there. Robert E. Moore, the city’s environmental health technician, told WHAV aerial photographs of the East Broadway property show two distinct issues.

“There has been substantial tree cutting behind 791 E. Broadway, which is the main farm property,” Moore said. Across the street, in an old gravel pit now being used as a stump and leaf dump, it appears activities are encroaching on wetlands, Moore added, noting neighbors have complained of dust.

The first enforcement order, issued to Kimball Holdings June 26, covers a composting operation off Country Bridge Road. The second, issued on the same date to Judith Kimball Farm, 791 East Broadway, describes activity on the main Kimball Farm property next to an intermittent stream that feeds the Merrimack River.

Alleged violations along Country Bridge Road include clearing of vegetation and disturbance of soils from an isolated vegetated wetland and its 100-foot buffer zone, dumping of stumps and compost within the buffer zone and collection and discharge of runoff to a bordering vegetated wetland. At the main farm property, alleged violations are clearing vegetation from within a bordering vegetated wetland, intermittent stream and their buffer zones; filling a bordering vegetated wetland, intermittent stream and their buffer zones; filling of floodplain; and altering of the estimated habitat of rare wildlife.

Moore said he is planning to walk the property with Tyler Kimball, the farm’s operator, sometime this week. The Conservation Commission meets Thursday, July 17, at 7:15 p.m. in Haverhill City Hall, 4 Summer St., room 301.

Kimball did not respond to emails, texts or telephone calls from WHAV by news deadline.

As reported by WHAV, a fire in a pile of composting tree stumps in 2024 was serious enough to cause the early dismissal of students at nearby Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School due to the smoke. Recent issues at the farm became public three weeks ago when the Haverhill City Council first tabled a request for a permit from Anthony Pepe, of Stoughton-based Food Truck Festivals of America, for what is described as family-friendly food truck and craft beverage event with an artisan market. The request is now on the Council’s Tuesday, Aug. 5, agenda.

Kimball is the ninth-generation farmer on the property which has been used for agriculture since 1820. It was a dairy farm until 1977. Currently beef cattle, pigs, eggs, hay and compost are listed as the main products.