New Senior Apartments in Downtown Haverhill Formally Open During Ceremony

Merrimack Corner, the latest addition to Bethany Communities’ affordable senior apartments, formally opened Thursday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

City officials, business leaders and others gathered for the official grand opening at 100 Water St. Bethany Communities President and CEO Jered Stewart talked about the 48 units in the new building, the first large-scale housing development on downtown’s Haverhill Water Street in more than 50 years.

“Creating these 48 new homes here at Merrimack Corner is maybe not a huge number, but it certainly helps to meet the critical housing need and shortage we see across Haverhill, our region and the state. We know that this housing crisis is real, we see it every day so 48 news homes, maybe it’s a dent, but at least it’s an impact,” he said.

Among those taking part were state Rep. Ryan M. Hamilton, who called the project a sign of a healthy community and a testament to Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, former Mayor James J. Fiorentini, local chambers of commerce and small businesses that help make Haverhill a destination city.

“And now, a property like this where you can stay your whole life in Haverhill no matter what point you’re in, whether you’re coming in as a young person looking for a house in the community and then, as you age, and want to downsize to a place like this, where you can do that and still live in the community you’ve grown up and loved. That’s such a testament to Haverhill and what a great place it is,” he said.

Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce Vice President Michael Bevilacqua brought the red ribbon and giant scissors.

“You talk about the support services that you offer your residents, and the activities you offer your residents, but to me it’s all about community. That’s what you are bringing right here to the heart of Haverhill. On behalf of the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, we want to say congratulations to everyone in this room and all the future residents as well, and we are here to help if you ever need it,” he said.

Merrimack Corner is an extension of the Merrivista building on Water Street. The project broke ground in March 2023. Earlier this year, a lottery was conducted to fill the 48 units, which drew 252 eligible applications. There are still some income-specific apartments available