Labrecque to Serve as Interim Assistant Superintendent for Haverhill Schools

Former Groveland Town Manager Greg Labrecque is serving as Haverhill Public Schools’ interim business manager as the district searches for a replacement for Assistant Superintendent Michael J. Pfifferling.

Labrecque served as Groveland town manager 10 years before switching gears and serving as business manager for Pentucket Regional School District until his retirement last October.

According to an email from Superintendent Margaret Marotta to members of the Haverhill School Committee, “Labrecque is retired and will be working up to 25 hours per week. Greg has extensive knowledge of our financial software systems, MSBA expectations, DESE and school finance. We are pleased to have his support in this transitional time.”

As WHAV reported first last month, Pfifferling is going to work for Marblehead Public Schools as assistant superintendent of finance and operations.