Pfifferling Submits Resignation, Tells Haverhill School Committee He Wishes ‘Smooth Transition’

Haverhill schools’ Assistant Superintendent Michael J. Pfifferling made it official Wednesday that he plans to leave his post, but told the School Committee he wishes to “ensure a smooth transition by completing any outstanding tasks and assisting with the handover of responsibilities to my successor.”

As WHAV reported first, Pfifferling of Groveland, said he accepted the post of assistant superintendent of finance and operations for Marblehead Public Schools pending completion of contract negotiations.

In his letter to School Committee members, Pfifferling said, he “decided to pursue new opportunities that align more closely with my core values and a positive work environment. This decision was not made lightly, as I have thoroughly enjoyed my time working with the staff and talented teams at HPS under my supervision.”

He asked that the School Committee or its designee to discuss a transition plan and a “mutually acceptable effective date of my resignation. He concluded by thanking the committee for hiring him in 2019. “I was a Hillie from birth, and will be a Hillie for life. I wish the district future success in educating the students of Haverhill.”