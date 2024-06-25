Podcast: Groveland COA’s EngAGEment Celebration and Symposium Saturday; More to Come



The Groveland Council on Aging’s “EngAGEment Celebration and Symposium” this Saturday, features an address by Dr. Katharine Esty, author of “Eightysomethings,” workshops and connections to community resources.

Groveland Council on Aging Director Alyssa Lee visited WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” show recently to welcome attendance at the free event and explain its purpose.

“That is an opportunity to celebrate and promote community engagement and well being among older adults. It’s an opportunity for the community to connect with local organizations as well as community members and just have general resources of the wealth of information that is around in our community to support our older adults in our community as well as care partners,” she said.

Lee emphasizes the event is not just open to seniors and Groveland residents, but also to caregivers and those in surrounding communities.

Esty talks about finding unexpected happiness in aging. Conversations and interactive workshops also center on aspects of aging, including community living, caregiver support, understanding Alzheimer’s and dementia and exercise.

The EngAGEment Celebration and Symposium takes place Saturday, June 29, from 10:45 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., at Pentucket Regional High School, 24 Main St., West Newbury. Lunch will be provided.

After the event, Groveland’s Council on Aging won’t be slowing down this summer. Lee encourages everyone to read its newsletter online.

“So in July and August, our newsletter comes out next month, which is on the town of Groveland website, there are lots of great trips, we have a van trip going out, we have lots of educational programs, including a transportation seminar where there’s an opportunity to learn about all of the free, and paid for, services to make sure older adults can stay connected to their community.”

Staying active is another important aspect to aging. She said there is a yoga program held outdoors on days when the weather is nice. There is also an exercise program that is a little more active, in addition to some social activities.

“We do have cornhole and ping pong and we will have those as drop in opportunities starting in July, I think 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.”

Before becoming Groveland’s Council on Aging Director, Lee was involved on the arts. “Before that my professional career was focused on arts administration in the classical arts world. I had spent my career in Boston, most recently as executive director of Project Step, located in Symphony Hall, which was an amazing experience. Also, there is a big overlap between the classical music constituents and older adults, and I’m really glad to be where I am now.”

Those interested in attending Saturday’s EngAGEment Celebration and Symposium are advised to register by calling 978-372-1101 or visiting here.

