Haverhill Chamber Offers Brush & Booze Bar Hop During Saturday’s Art Walk

Saturday’s downtown Haverhill Art Walk has an added feature this time with the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s “Brush & Booze Bar Hop.”

There are signature cocktails for those ages 21 and up at every stop during the walk Saturday, from 5 to 8 p.m. at participating restaurants. Casa Blanca, 2 Essex St., offers “The Pixierita,” inspired by local artist Pixie Yates, while G’s Texas Southern Flare offers the “Isabella Stewart Generosity” gin drink and “The Heist” vodka drink and Peddler’s Daughter suggests “Van Gogh’s Blue Period Vodka.”

Each restaurant will also collect donations of new art supplies for the Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity.