Haverhill Art Walk June 8 Supports City’s Creative Endeavors

Haverhill Art Walk returns to the downtown Riverfront Cultural District, highlighting underutilized spaces and local businesses with an alleyway art market, live music and exhibitions.

To close out the day of all things art, a “Brush & Booze Bar Hop,” hosted by the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, features participating restaurants hosting artist-themed cocktails and an Art Supplies Drive to benefit the Academy of Creative Arts at Trinity.

Programming will take place throughout downtown Haverhill on Saturday, June 8, between 2 and 8 p.m. There’s a color-coded map showing the locations of all activities at creativehaverhill.org.

Family-friendly programming at Columbus Park runs from 2 to 5 p.m. includes screen printing with The Shirt Factory, Art with the Boys and Girls Club, hula hooping, Drag Queen Story Hour, and live music with Fake Leather Jacket. The neighboring alleyways come alive with the Alleyway Art Market with acoustic music by Blakat, Fatma 2.0, and Dmitri Hunt.

Various gallery exhibitions and pop-ups will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. as well. “Luminaries,” a pop-up show at 90 Washington St., features work by Haverhill High School Fine Arts alumni. SJ Art Consulting at 43 Washington St. invites the community in to view “Do You Remember When the Days Were Long,” an installation by Joe LoVasco, and a collaboration with Historic New England to create a story from a photograph or share your experience in an on-camera interview.

Beyond Walls and Team Haverhill are teaming up to host a mural tour, beginning at the Boys and Girls Club at 3pm.

Buttonwoods Museum returns with an Italian Heritage Tour at 4:30pm, meeting at the MeVa bus station (previously the Comfort Station).

The Winged Rabbit, 53 Wingate St., hosts an out-of-this-world activity called Become the Art Walk Alien at the Martian Mash-up photo-op.

At Casa Blanca, on the corner of Washington and Essex streets, visitors can paint a floral watercolor with Pixie Yates, followed by the Destination Downtown Haverhill Art Walk toast at 5 p.m.

Youth bands of Be Imagine Music Studio will kick off the live music at Washington Square beginning at 4 p.m., with brass band Magnificent Danger taking the stage at 5 p.m. Also in Washington Square, City Councilor Devan Ferreira will be looking for help stenciling the storm drains for environmental awareness.

Haverhill Art Walk is hosted by Creative Haverhill to support artists and businesses of the creative community while helping to activate downtown. The program is grant funded with support from the Haverhill Cultural Council and the Mass Cultural Council.