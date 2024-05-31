Podcast: Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen Opens Haverhill Storefront Location

If you are looking to show off your creativity in the kitchen, you may be interested in using a “secret weapon” to make it easier.

This Saturday and Sunday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen hosts an open house at the new storefront location. Owner Carolyn Grieco was a guest this past Wednesday on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program, where she announced she will be opening a location at 800 Broadway in Haverhill.

“A lot of my customers know me for baking at the market, as well as the products, but it is not a bakery. I used to own a bakery many years ago in Middleton. It was great, we ended up selling it. It was a lot. I was at a point where either I had to move into a larger space and grow, and at that time we decided to sell it. That was probably 25 years ago we sold it. So, as I get a little bit older, being in the food business beats you up physically, for sure, and I’m finding that. I feel that this next phase is really sustainable for myself,” she explains.

Over the years, Carolyn’s Farm Kitchen has been a mainstay at the Haverhill Farmer’s Market and other markets in the area. Though she is known for her baked goods, Grieco says her passion is making the mixes that make it easier for people to make their own baked goods.

“These are all original tried and true recipes I’ve developed over the years, over my career. I went to culinary school well over 30 years ago. These are all my babies! They are all original recipes, all tried and true, and I really designed them for simplicity. My tag line, if I had one, would be ‘simple seasonal scratch baking’ and that’s it. They are meant to be simple, one bowl assembly. You add a few additional ingredients, especially local farm fruit you can get at the farmers market or one of the local farms here in Haverhill, and they are package to oven in five minutes.”

