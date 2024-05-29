Haverhill Boy Struck by Alleged Drunk Driver Back in School, Suffers From ‘Facial Scarring,’ Mother Says

A 9-year-old Haverhill student struck by an allegedly drunk driver returned to school part time and is happy seeing friends again, his mother told WHAV. At the same time, she said he suffers from “facial scarring” and full recovery will take “a long time.”

Pentucket Lake School Principal James Brennan relayed the mother’s words to WHAV over email. WHAV did not receive the family’s blessing to use the student’s name in time for this story’s deadline.

As WHAV reported in early January, the boy was airlifted to a Boston hospital after the accident. Forty-four-year-old Tiffany L. Zembower was charged with five driving-related offenses. Her alleged crimes include driving under the influence, second offense, possessing an open container of alcohol, using a suspended license, failing to stop for a school bus and causing serious injury while under the influence.

The driver currently faces two additional sets of vehicle-related charges in Haverhill District Court. One was filed a month before the tragic event. On Dec. 5, 2023, police say they caught her driving an unregistered and uninsured car with someone else’s license. In addition, she is alleged to have been driving with a suspended license while using an electronic device around a year ago.

The December complaint has been joined with the most recent one. Failing to make the $25,000 cash bail, Zembower is awaiting a June 12 status hearing over Zoom in the Essex County House of Correction.

Zembower’s defense attorney and the state prosecutor did not respond to WHAV’s request for comment.