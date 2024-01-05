Police Arrest Haverhill Woman on Drunken Driving Charges After 9-Year-Old Struck

A 44-year-old Haverhill woman was arrested Thursday night on a charge of drunken driving, failing to stop for a school bus and other charges following an accident involving a 9-year-old who was airlifted to a Boston hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

Tiffany Zembower of Haverhill is expected to appear in Haverhill District Court to face charges of driving under the influence of alcohol, second offense; driving under the influence of alcohol and causing serious injury; driving with an open container of alcohol; driving with a suspended license; and failing to stop for a school bus. She was formally arrested just before 7 p.m.

Haverhill Police and school officials said the unidentified student was struck just before 5:30 p.m., Thursday after the child stepped off the bus along Main Street near 13th Avenue. Police said the child was struck by a 2003 Toyota Tacoma. Police said the driver stopped at the scene of the crash.

Meanwhile, Haverhill Public Schools plan to have counselors available today at Pentucket Lake School to meet with friends, classmates and staff who require assistance.

An investigation continues. Police ask that anyone who may have seen the accident or have information to call Officer Jason Pearl at 978-373-1212, ext. 1532.