Podcast: Groveland’s Langley-Adams Library to Host Mystery Book Con Saturday



For those who love a good mystery, the Langley-Adams Library in Groveland is co-hosting a Mystery Book Con this Saturday.

The library will be joined by Kensington Publishing, an independent, family-owned book publisher based in New York City that is celebrating its’ 50th anniversary. Langley Adams Senior Library Assistant Lauren Towler, a recent guest on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program, said Kensington Publishing features a number of mystery writers, but “They do other things as well. We’ve hosted their non-fiction authors and even some of the people coming here. One of the authors is a toxicologist; she teaches at Tufts. One of them is a neurologist, so it’s not necessarily who would think of writing mysteries.”

The Mystery Book Con is a free event, but “swag bags” are limited. She said the day’s events are well planned and cover all types of mysteries.

“There is going to be a meet and greet with the authors, initially, and then we have a Thriller panel. We have a Cozy panel and we have a Wicked authors panel and then an Art of Cozy panel. There are different authors participating in each one, and you can do any, or all—it’s the same registration. We are asking people to register just so we have an idea of who is coming in, so we can get the right number of swag bags packaged up.”

Mystery writers are coming from near and far.

“Several of the authors are local. Vincent Donovan is going to moderate one of the panels even though he is not a Kensington author, so he will be there as well. But, we’ve already hosted a lot of these people, some in person but mostly through Zoom. We have Terri Parlato who is coming from Georgia. We have a couple of people coming from Canada, Michael Falco, who I think we hosted last month, is coming from New York, so we have people coming from a distance,” Towler said.

The Mystery Book Con takes place Saturday, May 18, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at the library and next door at the Groveland Town Hall, at 185 Main St., Groveland. The event includes breaks between panel discussions when raffle prizes will be drawn. The Fat Belly Food Truck will be available for people looking to buy lunch, and the Jabberwocky Bookshop, of Newburyport, will be on location, selling copies of the authors’ books. To register for the free Mystery Book Con at the Langley Adams Library in Groveland you may visit the LangleyAdamsLib.org and click on the calendar of events.

