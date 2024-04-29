Federal Grand Jury in Boston Indicts Haverhill Man Among Others for Alleged Drug Dealing

A 30-year-old Haverhill man was one of 16 people indicted by a federal grand jury on a case related to drug dealing and money laundering that allegedly distributed tens of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine.

David Delauri of Haverhill faces charges of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances that was first brought against 16 people in November of 2022. Others are Lawrence Michael Nagle of Saugus; Christopher Nagle, Revere; Javier Bello, Beverly; Anthony Bryson, Billerica; Frantz Adolphe, Lynn; Soyanna Lages, Somerville; David Muise, Swampscott; Alexander Villar, Danvers; Edward Ortiz, Swampscott; Yaira Ramos-Rivera, Billerica; Jose Garcia, Roslindale; Chevon Dorce, Lynn; and Gino Castillo, Salem.

The superseding indictment handed down in Boston adds two counts of possessing firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime and being a felon in possession of a firearm and/or ammunition for defendant Nagle; three additional counts of possession with the intent to distribute various controlled substances against Nagle and Castillo; as well as a money laundering conspiracy charge against Nagle and two new co-defendants Nancy Lopez of Saugus; and Samuel Saillant of Lynn.

Lopez was arrested Thursday and, following an initial appearance in federal court in Boston, was released on conditions. Saillant will make an appearance at a later date.

As WHAV reported at the time, 14 of the 16 were among 23 individuals arrested and charged in October 2022 in connection with a North Shore-based drug trafficking organization that distributed Adderall, both pharmaceutical-grade pills and counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine; methamphetamine; Xanax; Oxycodone, both pharmaceutical-grade and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl; cocaine and marijuana; among others. Eleven have since pleaded guilty.