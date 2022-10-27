Mass. State Police Arrest 23, Including Haverhill Man, Seize 74,000 Pills in Raid

A 30-year-old Haverhill man was among 23 people arrested Tuesday and charged with conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute and to distribute more than 74,000 counterfeit prescription pills containing, what State Police called, “deadly narcotics.”

David Delauri of Haverhill, was among those charged in connection with a North Shore-based drug trafficking organization that allegedly manufactured and distributed tens of thousands of counterfeit prescription pills.

According to Massachusetts State Police Wednesday, brothers Lawrence Michael Nagle of Saugus and Christopher Nagle of Revere were identified in 2018 as leaders of a drug trafficking group distributing various controlled substances. It is alleged that the Nagle organization distributed significant quantities of drugs, including Adderall—both pharmaceutical-grade pills and counterfeit pills containing methamphetamine, methamphetamine, Xanax, Oxycodone—both pharmaceutical-grade and counterfeit pills containing fentanyl, cocaine and marijuana, among others.

They allegedly distributed drugs to a small network who would redistribute the drug, including separate, but interconnected, organizations headed by Nelson Mora of Lynn, Javier Bello of Beverly and Anthony Bryson of Billerica. It is alleged that Mora, Bello and Bryson obtained their drug supply from other sources at times and that Mora and Bryson had access to pill press machines used to create counterfeit pills.

Police seized more than 74,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine, weighing more than 24 kilograms; 591 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine; 1,000 counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl; and 101 counterfeit Oxycodone pills containing fentanyl.

Federal search warrants were used Tuesday morning and investigators seized drugs, a pill press and a firearm.

