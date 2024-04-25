Haverhill Public Works Adds Streets to Repaving List

Haverhill’s Public Works Department is adding a few streets to this week’s paving and repair list.

Work is set for Carleton Street, from Broadway to Lowell Avenue; Berkeley Avenue, from Mill to Windsor Street; Travers Street, from Kenoza Avenue to Ashland Street; and Sherman Avenue, from Brook to Willie Street.

The additional streets and sidewalks join a list WHAV reported earlier this week.

The condition of Carleton Street after utility work took place was the subject of a City Council complaint nearly two years ago. Then-City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua presented photographs depicting the harsh conditions facing drivers on some of the roads undergoing repaving and other improvements.

City officials said additional streets will be added as the season continues. Residents may dial 311 to ask questions or raise concerns.