City Begins First Phase of Seasonal Sidewalk Repairs and Street Paving

Haverhill this week began the first phase of its annual street and sidewalk resurfacing projects.

Street paving is set for Offer Street; Hilldale Avenue, from Vale Street to the New Hampshire border; Glen Meadow Road; Twin Brook Circle; and Ferry Road, from South Riverview Street to Cross Road.

Sidewalk repairs are scheduled for Webster Street, Travers Street at Kenoza Avenue, Winter Street in the vicinity of the YMCA and Washington Street at Ford Street.

In a separate statement officials said milling of roads continues today on Peabody Street, from 33 Peabody St. to Salem Street; Boxford Road from 275 Boxford Road to the Chadwick Road intersection; and How Street, from Winter Street to Welcome Street.

City officials said additional streets will be added as the season continues. Residents may dial 311 to ask questions or raise concerns.