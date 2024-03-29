Tickets Available for Haverhill Chamber’s 26th Annual WOW Conference April 26

Tickets are now available for the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce’s 26th annual Winning Opportunities for Women conference next month.

Speakers include Amber Farley, educator, consultant and thought leader and partner and executive vice president of brand development at FMS; Michelle Saunders, a certified trainer involved with the Dominance, Influence, Steadiness and Compliance assessment, which is a global professional personality development program; and Ilhianna Rojas of BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting.

Farley speaks to “10 Myths Debunked: How to Inspire, Empower and Get Things Done;” while Saunders addresses “The Guiding Force of Self Awareness” and Rojas offers tips on how to “Cultivate Your Legacy Story.”

Early bird admission of $189 per person is available until Friday, April 5, and $209 thereafter, and ticket may be purchased online here.

As WHAV previously reported, Chamber President and CEO Alex Eberhardt said the conference—called WOW, for short—is expected to draw more than 200 people and feature speakers discussing professional and personal development. Speaking on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast,” Eberhardt said this year’s venue takes place Friday, April 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Vault, owned by Wendy Estrella, 238 Essex St., Lawrence.at The Vault at Lawrence

Admission includes a continental breakfast and full lunch. Questions, including those about sponsoring the event, may be directed to Eberhardt by calling 248-881-0487 or emailing [email protected].