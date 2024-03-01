Podcast: Haverhill Chamber Readies for 26th Winning Opportunities for Women Conference



The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce is getting ready for its 26th annual Winning Opportunities for Women conference in April.

Chamber President and CEO Alex Eberhardt said the conference—called WOW, for short—is expected to draw more than 200 people and feature speakers discussing professional and personal development. Speaking on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast,” Eberhardt said this year’s venue takes place at a woman-owned business in Lawrence.

“This year it is at a new event space, owned by Wendy Estrella out of Lawrence, called The Vault. If you have not seen it yet, it is breathtaking. It’s a breathtaking new event space. It is beautiful, and we are very, very excited to host WOW there this year.”

The Vault is located in the former Bay State Merchants National Bank, built in 1927.

Eberhardt gave a preview of topics to be covered by the speakers. “I’ve got an international businesswoman from a Fortune 500 Company here in America, but also down in Mexico City. I’ve got a DISC-certified trainer who is going to be talking about personalities and communication, and how to build these really amazing teams, for those of us who work in the professional development, education space. DISC is a really awesome way in order to understand yourself, so that way you can connect, with no problem, in working relationships with others. I’m so excited,” she says.

Eberhardt says speakers include Ilhianna Rojas-Saldana of BeLIVE Coaching and Consulting and Michelle Saunders, a certified trainer in the Dominance, Influence, Steadiness and Compliance assessment, which is a global professional personality development program. Eberhardt says other speakers are expected to be added to the roster.

The 26th annual Winning Opportunities for Women conference takes place Tuesday, April 26, from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., at The Vault, 238 Essex St., Lawrence. Early bird tickets are $179, and will increase to $199 per person as the conference nears. Admission includes a continental breakfast and full lunch. Questions, including those about sponsoring the event, may be directed to Eberhardt by calling 248-881-0487 or emailing [email protected].

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.