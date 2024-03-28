Podcast: Merrimack Valley Chamber to Host National Small Business Week Awards Ceremony in May

Small business owners from around Massachusetts are making plans to attend the annual National Small Business Week Awards ceremony, which is coming this year to the Merrimack Valley.

This year, Merrimack Valley Chamber member Stephanie Vanderbilt, owner of Coastal Windows and Exteriors in Beverly will receive the Massachusetts Small Business Person of the Year award, earning her an invitation to the White House with other winners from around the country. The awards breakfast is being hosted by the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Vice President Michael Bevilacqua spelled out the details this week on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program.

“There will be businesses coming in from all across Massachusetts. We have the Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao will be attending as well. We’ll also have people from Washington, from the White House, from the Presidents’ Cabinet, will be at this program as well,” he said.

Bevilacqua says the “Washington connection” is Marlene Cintron, appointed by the White House to be regional administrator, overseeing U.S. Small Business Administration programs in the Atlantic Region, and also currently serving as acting administrator for programs in New England. Representing the Massachusetts Small Business Administration will be District Director Robert Nelson.

The breakfast takes place Friday, May 10, from 8 to 11 a.m., at DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road, in Andover. Tickets are $45 per person, $450 per table, and may be purchased by calling the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce at 978-686-0900 or online at merrimackvalleychamber.com

The entire interview may be heard on WHAV’s Merrimack Valley Newsmakers podcasts on WHAV.net and also available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, iHeart, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.