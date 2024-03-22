Whittier Tech School Board Member Richard Early of Haverhill Plans to Seek Reappointment

One of Haverhill two representatives to the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Committee confirms he is seeking reappointment.

Richard P. Early Jr., whose current three-year-term ends March 31, told WHAV Thursday he submitted paperwork to Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, chairperson, and School Committee Vice Chair Paul A. Magliocchetti. Early has served as one of Haverhill’s two representatives for nearly 24 years.

As WHAV reported first Wednesday, the city is seeking applicants for both of its seats on the Whittier Tech School Committee. Besides Early, the seat held by former Haverhill School Committee member Scott W. Wood Jr. was declared vacant as part of a new policy adopted last week. The policy declares, “If a Haverhill School Committee member is appointed to the Whittier Tech School Committee and chooses not to run for reelection or is not reelected before the end of their three-year term the position shall be considered vacated, and the appointee must reapply to the Haverhill School Committee if they want to finish their term on the Whittier Tech School Committee.”

Early said he plans to address Haverhill School Committee members at their meeting next Thursday, March 28, the day the body expects to vote. Besides serving the Whittier school board, Early annual gives five $500 scholarships to Whittier Tech seniors in the lower 30% of the class who most need an added boost. In addition, Early has provided every teacher a voucher for ice cream at the nearby Biggart ice cream stand at the end of the school year.

WHAV asked if other applicants had yet stepped forward, but answers were not received in time for this story. Those who wish to serve may send letters of intent by Monday, March 25, to Barrett and Magliocchetti. Applicants must be Haverhill residents and are asked to outline their motivation for serving and vision for Whittier Tech. They may provide a resume and up to three letters of recommendation.

A new policy cements a tradition that preference for one of two seats would be given to a sitting Haverhill School Committee member, but—in the words of the policy— “appointing a member is not required.”