Haverhill Seeks Applicants for Both of its Seats on Whittier Tech School Committee by Monday

With one term already scheduled to end this month and another term cut short by a new Haverhill School Committee policy, the city is seeking applicants for both of its seats on the Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School Committee.

The three-year appointment of longtime member Richard P. Early Jr. ends March 31 and the term of Scott W. Wood Jr. was to have ended in two years. The Haverhill School Committee, however, voted last week to implement a new policy that cut Wood’s term short. The policy declares, “If a Haverhill School Committee member is appointed to the Whittier Tech School Committee and chooses not to run for reelection or is not reelected before the end of their three-year term the position shall be considered vacated, and the appointee must reapply to the Haverhill School Committee if they want to finish their term on the Whittier Tech School Committee.”

Haverhill is asking those who wish to serve to send letters of intent by next Monday, March 25, to Mayor Melinda E. Barrett, chairperson, and School Committee Vice Chair Paul A. Magliocchetti. Applicants must reside in the city and are asked to outline their motivation for serving and vision for Whittier Tech. They may provide a resume and up to three letters of recommendation. Members of the Haverhill School Committee expect to vote on applications Thursday, March 28.

Following a Feb. 29 recommendation by the Haverhill School Committee Policy Subcommittee, headed by member Richard J. Rosa, a new policy cements a tradition that preference for one of two seats to would be given to a sitting Haverhill School Committee member, but—in the words of the policy— “appointing a member is not required.”