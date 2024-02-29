Lottery Deadline Friday for Affordable Senior Apartments at Merrimack Place

Bethany Community Services is reminding those interested in participating in the Affordable Housing Lottery for a senior apartment at Merrimack Place in Haverhill, that the deadline is tomorrow.

Forty-eight affordable, apartments are under construction on Water Street. There are one- and two-bedroom units with on-site laundry, off-street parking, air conditioning units, 24-hour emergency maintenance and an exercise/fitness room. Rent includes heat, hot water and electricity.

Applications for the lottery are available at the Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill, during normal hours, the Merrivista property management office at 100 Water St., Haverhill, between 8:30 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., or may be downloaded at bethanycommunities.org.

Completed applications must be mailed to Bethany Community Services, 10 Phoenix Row, Haverhill 01832. Applications must be postmarked by March 1, 2024 or, if submitted in person, by 4 p.m., March 1, to be entered into the lottery. After the lottery, there will be an open application period.

Income limits apply for all units and rent is based on income.

WHAV originally announced the lottery last September.