Lottery Open For Affordable Senior Apartments in Downtown Haverhill

Those wishing to become the first tenants at a new, affordable senior housing complex in downtown Haverhill have until March 1 to submit their names to a lottery.

Bethany Community Services launches the lottery today for Merrimack Place and its 48 affordable apartments now under construction on Water Street. An informational meeting about the application and lottery process takes place Wednesday, Dec. 6, at a location to be announced and the drawing happens April 3. Attendance at the lottery is not required to be placed on the waitlist.

The building, which is anticipated to be completed in early mid-2024, will feature one- and two-bedroom units with on-site laundry, off-street parking, air conditioning, 24-hour emergency maintenance and exercise/fitness room. Rent includes heat, hot water and electricity.

Income limits apply for all units and rent is based on income. Income limits range from one or two people earning up to 30% of area median income to up to 60%. Estimated maximum rent as of now is expected to be $1,372 for one bedroom and $1,647 for two bedrooms.

Applications for the Affordable Housing Lottery are available at Haverhill Public Library, 99 Main St., Haverhill, during normal hours, Merrivista property management office at 100 Water St., Haverhill, Mondays through Fridays, from 8:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., or downloaded from bethanycommunities.org.

Completed applications can be mailed to Bethany Community Services, 10 Phoenix Row, Haverhill MA 01832. Applications must be postmarked by March 1, 2024, or if submitted in person by 4 p.m. that day. Once the lottery has been conducted, there will be an open application period.

Those seeking more information, reasonable accommodation or to request an application may call 978-374-2160. For TTY/TTD, dial 711, or 800-720-3480.

