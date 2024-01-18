Haverhill Police Hockey Club Again Takes on Boston Bruins Alumni Hockey Team March 30

The Haverhill Police Hockey Club is again up against the Boston Bruins Alumni hockey team in a charity match this spring to benefit the Haverhill Police Relief Association.

The match takes place Saturday March 30, at 1 p.m. at Veteran’s Memorial Rink, 137 Monument St., Haverhill. Proceeds will go towards the Haverhill Police death and disability benefit fund. Spectators are asked to bring canned goods to the game for the Sacred Hearts Food Pantry. The game will also feature a 50/50 raffle.

Tickets are $20 per adult and $15 per child under 12 and are available in the Haverhill Police Station lobby, by calling 978-722-1552 or by emailing [email protected].