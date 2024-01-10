City Councilors Call for Upgrades to Haverhill’s Pedestrian Safety Approach

Haverhill City Councilors voted last night to send a letter calling for a comprehensive pedestrian safety plan to the Haverhill Police Department’s Traffic and Safety Committee, following the serious injury of a 9-year-old last Thursday when he was struck by an allegedly drunk driver after exiting a school bus.

Councilor John A. Michitson, who proposed the letter with Council President Thomas J. Sullivan, suggested to his colleagues they should go beyond a one-off solution to this incident, citing a WHAV report on the city’s pedestrian accidents since 2018.

“What I’d like to suggest is a citywide strategy because we know we have these situations elsewhere, not just on Main Street, and try to come up with a systematic approach to solving the problem,” he said.

Sullivan added he spoke to Traffic and Safety Sgt. Kevin Lynch, who “rattled off” streets that need better pedestrian crossings. For example, Sullivan said an intersection on Merrimack Street near Harbor Place Residences, an apartment complex, should have electronic signs.

To pay for improvements, Council Vice President Timothy J. Jordan suggested the city apply for grants. Mayor Melinda E. Barrett said the city has already using state money prior to this most recent accident, with the next project being the intersection at Columbia Park and Main Street. She added her office would pursue grants “more thoroughly” going forward.

Calling for a more immediate response, Councilor Devan M. Ferreira pressed for temporary caution signage where the accident occurred, such as orange cones or a mobile police sign. Barrett pointed out the school bus had been stopped with its mechanical sign out and red lights flashing at the time of the incident, which occurred in the middle of the street and not at an inadequately marked crossing area. There was no vote on whether to implement Ferreira’s idea.

Councilor Melissa J. Lewandowski, who is on the public safety committee, added that no sign would have stopped the suspect in the incident, who was allegedly under the influence of alcohol. She added that the area where the child was hit needs better lighting above all other safety upgrades.

As a next step, Barrett suggested that the Public Safety Committee, chaired by Councilor Michael S. McGonagle, hold a public meeting with the relevant professionals in attendance. A time for the meeting has yet to be announced.