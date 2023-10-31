Haverhill’s Main Street and Columbia Park Intersection to Receive Safety Improvements

Haverhill’s Main Street will get another major intersection overhaul—this time at Columbia Park—thanks to a $200,000 federal grant.

The Safe Streets and Roads for All grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation addresses safety, mobility concerns and compliance with the American Disability Act. Elements include pre- and post-installation traffic volume and speed monitoring studies, a rapid flashing beacon, speed feedback radar signs, landscape planters for greenway extension and pavement markings.

A similar grant centered earlier on the area at Main Street and Marsh Avenue. The city was one of only four communities in the state to receive an award during this round.

Haverhill is also working on a comprehensive safety action plan with the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission, which earlier received a $375,233 Safety Action plan grant. Last July, Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini signed a declaration that pledges the city to working with the Planning Commission towards the goal of zero transportation deaths.

Mayoral spokesperson Shawn Regan told WHAV City Engineer John H. Pettis III submitted the supplication with assistance from Merchant McIntyre & Associates, a Washington-based federal grant consultant.

The area near the intersection includes a mix of residential and commercial uses and is within walking distance of Thomas E. Burnham School, retail and commercial businesses, churches and synagogue, Social Security office and downtown Haverhill, including City Hall and the Haverhill Public Library.

Safe Streets and Roads for All was established through the federal Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and includes approximately $5 billion in appropriated funds to be awarded over the next five years. An additional round of grant awards will be going to planning and infrastructure initiatives to improve road safety in Brockton, Haverhill, Lowell and Somerville.

“We are grateful to the U.S. Department of Transportation and our congressional delegation for this Safe Streets and Roads grant funding for Brockton, Haverhill, Lowell and Somerville,” said Acting Transportation Secretary and CEO Monica Tibbits-Nutt. “MassDOT has been pleased to work collaboratively with these four municipalities in identifying projects and plans which meet the Safe Streets and Road criteria and advance much needed safety improvements and we look forward to helping other cities and towns in developing action steps which make travel safer for everyone, whether they are on foot, bicycle, public transportation vehicles or using their own personal vehicles.”

The goal is to reduce or eliminate transportation-related fatalities and serious injuries involving pedestrians, bicyclists, micromobility users, motorists, riders of public transportation, users of personal conveyance and commercial vehicle operators.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...