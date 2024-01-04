Lupoli’s Bosa Restaurant and Rooftop Bar Set to Open Next Month; Job Fairs This Week

(Additional photographs below.)

The long-awaited Bosa Coastal Italian restaurant and rooftop bar in downtown Haverhill is set to open next month and is recruiting staff at two job fairs this week.

Interviews are being conducted on site today and Saturday as the enterprise seeks to hire bartenders, servers, managers, hosts, runners, sous chef, dishwashers, chef de cuisine and line cooks.

Bosa, the brainchild of developer and restaurateur Salvatore N. Lupoli, is a key element of the 10-story, glass “The Heights” building. Lupoli said last February completion of the restaurant has been “a long journey,” first held up by the pandemic and then various supply chain problems that plagued many industries.

“Imagine coming to the City of Haverhill, building a big, beautiful building like this, and now being in a situation that it was incredibly challenging to open a restaurant. The City of Haverhill didn’t quit on us. The City Council didn’t quit on us. The mayor’s office didn’t quit on us. They allowed us to rebuild our company back up,” he said.

In the last month, however, construction has moved along at a quick pace and this week the company named industry veteran Frankie Stavrianopoulos as director of restaurant operations. Stavrianopoulos will be responsible for overseeing Lupoli Companies’ restaurant portfolio including Bosa Coastal Italian Restaurant and Rooftop Bar, 34 Park in Andover and other projects Lupoli Companies has on the horizon. Stavrianopoulos has served the last two years as the general manager at a hotel in the Seaport District.

“I was always drawn to the hospitality industry from a young age and to be a part of a brand like Lupoli Companies is something that I am enthusiastic about. I’m ready to elevate the hospitality experience throughout the Merrimack Valley with my expertise,” said Stavrianopoulos.

Job fairs with interviews take place today, from 4-8 p.m., and Saturday, Jan. 6, from noon-4 p.m., at 160 Merrimack St., Haverhill. Those who wish to apply online may visit bosaitalian.com.