Haverhill Names Police Detective Orsillo Police Officer of the Year; Also Honors Graham, Zefta Family

The Haverhill Police Department honored its outstanding officers and community leaders during its Annual Policeman’s Ball earlier this month.

Haverhill Detective John Orsillo was named the 2023 Police Officer of the Year, while Officer Justin Graham was presented with the 2023 Life Saving Award and the Zefta Family, owners of Maria’s Restaurant were awarded the 2023 Citizen of the Year during the event hosted by the Haverhill Police Relief Association.

Orsillo was commended for his outstanding efforts in community policing, addressing quality of life issues for the citizens of Haverhill and his proactive work as a Criminal Investigations Division detective responsible for the closure of hundreds of cases. Graham was honored for his swift and courageous actions in rescuing a woman from drowning last February in the Merrimack River. The Zefta Family was recognized for their numerous donations of both food and time to the Haverhill Police Department. All honorees also received citations and acknowledgments from Gov. Maura Healey, Mayor James J. Fiorentini, state Rep. Andy X. Vargas and the Haverhill City Council.

In addition, Officer Nicole Donnelly and Detective Jordan Bergevine were also nominated for the Police Officer of the Year award, highlighting the high level of dedication, professionalism and service they consistently provide to the public and colleagues.

Haverhill Police Chief Robert P. Pistone presented the awards. The department also acknowledged its “great pride in being one of only seven departments in Massachusetts to have achieved accreditation from the national Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, underscoring the commitment to the highest standards of professionalism, ethics, and community engagement.”