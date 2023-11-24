Haverhill Rotary Gives Highest Honor to Klueber, Grassie, Marzilli and Rogers

Four Haverhill residents last week were each awarded Haverhill Rotary Club’s highest honor.

During the Club’s annual Foundation Day, which honors Rotary International’s founder, Paul Harris Fellowships were awarded to William J. Klueber, Dale Rogers, Jeff Grassie and Lisa Marzilli in recognition of their positive impacts on the community.

Klueber, who retired as Haverhill’s auditor and director of finance and still serves as chairman of the Haverhill Retirement Board, is a longtime Haverhill Rotary Club treasurer. Rogers is an internationally recognized metal sculptor whose iconic big dogs are credited with bringing Haverhill much positive attention. His sculptures were recently used to help raise money for Whittier Birthplace. Grassie has long been active with Team Haverhill and served as manager of the Haverhill Farmer’s Market, which just wrapped up its 45th year. Marzilli is Team Haverhill’s vice president who has been instrumental in the Clean & Green project, which began its efforts in downtown Haverhill and has since spread throughout all of the city’s neighborhoods.

Haverhill Rotary Club President Timothy J. Jordan oversaw the ceremony.

Since its’ inception, more than one million people have been awarded Paul Harris Fellowships, including Mother Theresa, former President Jimmy Carter and Dr. Jonas Saulk who developed the polio vaccine.

The Rotary Foundation, which receives donations from Rotary Clubs around the world, uses donations to help advance world understanding, goodwill and peace by improving health, providing quality education, improving the environment and alleviating poverty. Since its founding more than 100 years ago, Rotary International has spent more than $4 billion on life-changing, sustainable projects.