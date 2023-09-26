Haverhill Man, 19, Pleads Guilty in Federal Court for Role in Stealing 11 Pistols, Rifle from Dealer

A 19-year-old Haverhill man is the latest to be sentenced in federal court in Concord, N.H., for his role in conspiring to steal firearms from a dealer.

U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said Gary Ortiz Jr., 19, was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante to 21 months in prison and two years of supervised release. Ortiz was also ordered to pay $5,100 in restitution.

As WHAV reported earlier, Ortiz pleaded guilty May 1. He and Jaythean Diaz of Lawrence were charged with breaking into Second Amendment Outdoors in Derry, N.H., and stealing 11 pistols and one rifle. They were indicted last year. Diaz also pleaded guilty about two weeks ago to conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee. Diaz was sentenced Sept. 13 to 24 months in prison.

“Ortiz and his co-conspirators targeted a law-abiding business with the intent to resell stolen guns to buyers in the illegal firearms market,” said Young, adding, “Federal firearm licensees ensure that individuals are safely and responsibly purchasing firearms in accordance with the law. The U.S. Attorney’s office will continue to work with (the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives) to protect victims, like Second Amendment Outdoors in Derry, and keep illegal firearms out of the hands of dangerous individuals.”

Assistance came from Lawrence, Methuen Police, Massachusetts State Police and Derry, Atkinson, Plaistow, Kingston, Windham, Hooksett and Salem, N.H., Police Departments.

