Haverhill Man, 19, Pleads Guilty in Connection with Theft of a Dozen Firearms from Derry, N.H., Shop

A 19-year-old Haverhill man pleaded guilty Monday in federal court to conspiring to steal a dozen firearms from a Derry, N.H., store.

New Hampshire U.S. Attorney Jane E. Young said Gary Ortiz Jr. broke into Second Amendment Outdoors in Derry, stealing 11 pistols and one rifle. Ortiz and an accomplice, Jaythean Diaz, were indicted last July. Diaz, of Lawrence, also pleaded guilty about two weeks ago to conspiracy to steal firearms from a federal firearms licensee.

The U.S. Attorney’s office said in a press release that recovered telephone videos “show Ortiz holding the stolen firearms, and messages recovered from Ortiz’s phone show searches for Second Amendment Outdoors before the burglary, as well as, searches for news about the burglary afterward. Additional text messages from Ortiz’s phone show that he was attempting to sell a firearm hours after the burglary.”

U.S. District Court Judge Joseph Laplante scheduled Ortiz’ sentencing for Aug. 10. The judge previously scheduled Diaz’s sentencing for July 25,

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms & Explosives led the investigation and credited assistance from the Lawrence, Methuen, Mass., and Derry, Atkinson, Plaistow, Kingston, Windham, Hooksett and Salem, N.H., Police Departments, and Massachusetts State Police.

Assistant U.S. Attorney John J. Kennedy is prosecuting the case.

