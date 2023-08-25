Haverhill’s Smart Tech Addition, Edwards Vacuum, Considers Third Shift to Aid Semiconductor Industry

(Additional photographs below.)

Edwards Vacuum, Haverhill’s newest smart manufacturing business, is operating two shifts daily and is considering a third to help the semiconductor industry produce more chips.

Company officials welcomed local officials, customers and the business community at large Tuesday to the 136,000 square-foot plant, off Haverhill’s Route 97. Geert Follens, corporate president of the vacuum division, noted similarities between Haverhill and the community where he resides in the United Kingdom.

“Moreover, the feeling I get here in Haverhill—and I’ve been here a couple of times already—is one of determination, hard work and sense of pride. I see it and I can feel it and standing here in this amazing facility, we are proud to be part of this community,” he said.

Follens noted the road to the new plant began in 2019 when the company bought the cryogenic business of Brooks Automation—a move “essential to meet demands of semiconductor industry.” He said there has been a “huge increase in demand” for Edwards’ product.

Officials of the company, engaged in cryopump manufacturing and research and development, acknowledged bumps in the road along the way to opening. These included site drainage, supply chain issues and even bringing power to the plant. As WHAV reported early last year, National Grid went before city councilors for permission to take down 100 trees and install utility poles.

Haverhill Mayor James J. Fiorentini told the audience Sen. Edward J. Markey played a key role in resolving the power issue. The mayor called Edwards Vacuum “one of the best—maybe the best—business to come to Haverhill in the last 20 years. He said factors influencing Edwards’ choice were Haverhill’s land availability, streamlined permitting, downtown revitalization and tax rate. He said the manufacturer is supporting both moderate and high paying jobs.

Haverhill state Rep. Andy X. Vargas presented a citation from the state House of Representatives to Jerry Fargo, Edwards’ local general manager.

“At a time when we’re talking a lot about competitiveness in the Commonwealth; At a time when we’re talking a lot about climate change; At a time when we’re talking a lot about corporate responsibility and what we owe each other and society, Edwards Vacuum is leading the way on that. I just want to say thank you again to Edwards for hitting all those tones, for addressing workforce challenges and for making sure that that you are a great partner in this community. Thank you Edwards,” Vargas said.

Fargo said the company is “dedicated to environmental sustainability and local workforce development. We recognize the importance of preserving our planet for future generations.” With that in mind, he added solar panels will soon be installed on the new building.

Martin Tollner, president of the company’s Semiconductor Chamber Solutions, said the business seeks to fit into the environment and be energy efficient and sustainable.

