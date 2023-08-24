Podcast: Pentucket Bank Stadium Branch Renovations in Progress; 24 Operations Offices to Move There

Those traveling along Lincoln Avenue by Haverhill Stadium may have noticed some changes taking place.

The stadium branch of Pentucket Bank, at 120 Lincoln Ave., is undergoing renovations that take into account the times as well as plan for the future. Recent guests on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program, Pentucket Bank CEO, and River Run Bancorp President Jonathan H. Dowst and Pentucket Bank President Eric G. Leurteritz discussed the project. Leurteritz said the outside of the building is in great shape, but changes are being made inside.

“It is going through a significant renovation. What we are doing on the first floor, where the branch is, we are going to create a brand-new state-of-the-art branch. Banking has changed over the years and this is an older style branch. All of our branches are going to be updated eventually, but this is going to be a brand-new state-of-the-art branch. Then, we are going to create 24 offices in the building, as well, so we’ll be able to have more people work in that facility,” he said.

Dowst says the additional space will be used by people working with the mutual holding company River Run Bancorp, which was formed earlier this year with the Newburyport Bank.

“It’s a renovation of the branch. When customers walk in, it will be a new experience. It will be bright and modern. In addition, right now, the basement is a storage area. We are transforming that with some natural light and some not natural light, and that will become office space as well the second floor, at this time I think, houses four employees and that’s going to be added for space as well. We are adding 24 new seats at our stadium branch, really to house a lot of our operations staff. So, we are staying here. The commitment to Haverhill has not diminished in any way, shape or form. We’re actually investing a significant amount of money in order to make sure we stay here in a big way,” he explained.

Leurteritz said the renovation of Pentucket Bank’s stadium branch on Lincoln Avenue is expected to be completed before the end of the year

On another topic, Dowst says he is expecting the sale of Pentucket Bank’s downtown Haverhill branch, at One Merrimack St., to developer Salvatore N. Lupoli to close in the first or second quarter of 2024. Dowst said the current building will be taken down as part of the downtown redevelopment called “District Square” and incorporated into the master plan, remaining at its current location at the corner of Merrimack and Main Streets, known as White’s Corner.

