You Didn’t Miss It; New England Summer Classic Car Show Moves to This Sunday

The New England Summer Classic Car Show, originally planned for yesterday in downtown Andover, has moved to this Sunday afternoon.

Show organizer Wes Pettengill says concerns over the weather forecast and the affect it could have on the cars forced the change. Pettengill, a recent guest on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program, says organizers are expecting more than 200 show vehicles–with special attention going to the Mustang.

“We’re going to be featuring a Mustang corral and we’re going to be talking about the history of the Mustang starting in 1964 and a half. That’s what Ford designated that mid-season unveiling of the Mustang, and it’s going right up to the current Mustang. So, all generations of Mustangs will be represented with this display right in front of the History and Culture Building,” he explains.

Pettengill says Andover Center for History and Culture, 97 Main St., Andover, will also have a presentation on the history of the Mustang.

“You know, the success of the Mustang over the generations is actually the only, so called, pony car that never went out of production. Camaro and the Barracuda, and so forth, have been kind of on and off over the years as far as production, and Mustang has been continuous since 1964 and very successful,” he says.

Pettengill is also expecting to have a Ford GT, from the 1960s, on display valued at $1.5-$2 million dollars. The show features cars from 1989 and earlier, including a few “rusty relics” also known as “Rat Rods,” mixed in with hot rods, classic cars, muscle cars and customs.

He says many people are required to put on a car show of this size.

“We have some qualified people that have been doing this for a number of years. I want to give a big shoutout to all the parkers and volunteers. Our first year, last year, and I give full credit to them, this show ran as smooth as a show that has been running 20 years.”

The New England Summer Classic Car Show offers free spectator admission and parking. The rescheduled show takes place Sunday, July 30, from 1-6 p.m., in downtown Andover. More information is available at AndoverHistoryandCulture.org.

