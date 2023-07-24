Haverhill Surprises: Bevilacqua to Retire, Wood Seeks School Seat, Sapienza-Donais Adds Council Run

One of Haverhill’s longest-serving elected officials is retiring, a mayoral candidate in litigation against the city is hedging his bets with a School Committee run, another School Committee member takes out papers for City Council and a newcomer is all but a shoo-in for the Ward 1 School Committee seat.

Friday’s deadline for taking out election nomination papers in Haverhill closes the door on new entrants to appear on the local ballots and reshapes the city’s political landscape. Longtime City Councilor and former School Committee member Joseph J. Bevilacqua ended speculation about which office he might seek—City Council or mayor—by not taking out papers at all. As late as last Thursday, Bevilacqua would not publicly confirm his plans, but Mayor James J. Fiorentini told WHAV Friday he knew all along.

“He’s been a tremendous councilor—should have been Council president, but wasn’t. He and I haven’t always agreed. Sometimes when I look back at it, I say, ‘You know, Joe and I had an argument. We didn’t agree and he was right,’” the mayor said.

Minutes after the deadline for taking nomination papers, Fiorentini recounted Bevilacqua’s city legacy.

“Joe has been a great leader for the city. He was planning director for the city back in another era. He did a great job at that. He’s done a wonderful job at the Merrimack Valley Chamber. He’s been an outspoken advocate for the taxpayers of the city,” he said.

On Friday, WHAV reported an unusual opportunity for a Ward 1 resident to be elected to the School Committee since no candidates had yet taken papers. Esteban Marte stepped forward, telling WHAV he plans to seek the post, proceeded to take out nomination papers and faces no opponents. See related story.

Meanwhile, School Committee member and mayoral candidate Scott W. Wood Jr. also took nomination papers to run for the Ward 4 School Committee seat. Wood recently filed suit against the city, charging two police “background” investigations of him unfairly ended his employment as a police officer in both Haverhill and Wenham. The background checks include allegations of racist and sexist language in instant messages, unwelcome sexual advances and misconduct while working as a college police officer.

Wood’s School Committee bid sets up a contest against Mikaela Lalumiere, Fred A. Simmons and Courtney Thomas if all remain in the race. Simmons is also seeking election as an at-large city councilor.

Similarly, incumbent School Committee member Toni Sapienza-Donais took out nomination papers near the deadline for the crowded Ward 2 city council race. Sapienza-Donais faces Stephen J. Costa and Katrina Hobbs Everett. The first candidate to pull papers for the seat was Carmen Garcia-King, but she has informally notified the city clerk’s office she decided against a run because of her schedule.

The city charter allows contenders to run for multiple offices, but it is unclear if all candidates for dual posts will continue their candidacies. The next milestone day is tomorrow with completed nomination papers due in each race and candidates may still withdraw by Thursday, Aug. 10.

