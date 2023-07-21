Anyone Who Has Ever Considered a Paid, Elected Haverhill Post Has an Unusual Chance

Any Haverhill resident in the city’s Ward 1 neighborhood that has ever considered holding public office has unusual odds of winning a seat if they act today.

The paid job of School Committee member for Ward 1 has attracted no candidates as of Thursday afternoon. There’s only one day to take out nomination papers from the Haverhill city clerk’s office. Every other ward School Committee seat has at least two contenders, but even that can change if any candidate fails to deliver 25 valid, neighborhood signatures by next Tuesday’s deadline. Candidates may also withdraw by Tuesday, Aug. 10, to keep their names off ballots.

The city’s first election of mostly ward-based city councilors and School Committee members ensures the changing face of local government. Add to this, the decision of Mayor James J. Fiorentini not to seek re-election after 20 years has brought seven candidates for the corner office.

Another incumbent, City Councilor Joseph J. Bevilacqua, also had not taken nomination papers by Thursday. Asked by WHAV about his plans Thursday, Bevilacqua said only that he would make an announcement shortly.

Hunter Rogers joined the race for the Ward 7 School Committee. As it stands now, Rogers will challenge Thomas Grannemann for the seat.

In other campaign news, Ward 1 City Council candidates Alex Veras and Ralph T. Basiliere are staking out positions in the neighborhood after turning in enough signatures to qualify for the ballot.

Alex Veras, who describes himself as being of Dominican decent and a longtime advocate for the Hispanic community, said he has helped countless residents navigate their Social Security needs and find employment for more than two decades working at the Haverhill Social Security office. He said he now works for the City of Somerville in constituent services. Veras said he supports a citywide comprehensive master plan to address long-term maintenance of city buildings, increased fire and police staffing in light of residential and commercial building growth, “more aggressive” and original thinking in education programs to address children’s needs from drugs to broken homes to social media to peer pressure and a commission to evaluate and develop a new city charter to prepare Haverhill for the future.

Basiliere issued a challenge to all candidates for election to contribute at least $100 or the same amount in non-perishable foods to Somebody Cares New England which has found its food pantry cupboards bare. Basiliere, who acknowledges the nonprofit straddles Wards 1 and 2, said he delivered 80 pounds of pasta.

Mayoral candidate George Eleftheriou invites residents to his campaign fundraiser Thursday, July 27, 5:30 p.m., at Maria’s Restaurant, 81 Essex St. He said residents are invited to ask questions and express their “concerns and aspirations for the city’s development.” He added, “Together, we can build a stronger Haverhill that embraces diversity, invests in education, supports local businesses and prioritizes the well-being of every individual.” He asks residents to reserve online at georgeforhaverhill.com.

Campaign (Names are listed alphabetically under each campaign) Mayor Barrett, Melinda E. Campanile, Debra Cooper, Guy E. Eleftheriou, George Tamberino, Melanie Slavit, Timothy Wood, Scott W. Jr. City Council-At Large Jordan, Timothy J. LePage, Colin F. Michitson, John A. Simmons, Fred A. Sullivan, Thomas J. City Council Ward 1 Basiliere, Ralph T. Veras, Alexander City Council Ward 2 Costa, Stephen J. Garcia-King, Carmen Hobbs Everett, Katrina City Council Ward 3 Ferreira, Devan City Council Ward 4 Crowe, Frank L. Lambert, Craig Lewandowski, Melissa J. Quimby, Kenneth E. City Council Ward 5 Morales, Michael Toohey, Shaun P. City Council Ward 6 Aguilo, Oliver McGonagle, Michael S. City Council Ward 7 Rogers, Catherine P. School Committee-At Large* Magliocchetti, Paul A. Rosa, Richard J. Ryan-Ciardiello, Maura L. School Committee Ward 1 School Committee Ward 2 Sapienza-Donais, Toni Sullivan, Gail M. School Committee Ward 3 Dilonex, Liliana Ferguson, Cheryl School Committee Ward 4 Lalumiere, Mikaela Simmons, Fred A. Thomas, Courtney School Committee Ward 5 Hickey, Lynette Story, Jill School Committee Ward 6 Collins, Yonnie Pfeil, Chad School Committee Ward 7 Grannemann, Thomas Rogers, Hunter * No election in 2023

