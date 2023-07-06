Lupoli Helps Feed Families as Haverhill-Based Somebody Cares New England Maintains Top Job

(Additional photographs below.)

Getting food to the area’s hungry gets much attention during the colder months, but keeping the cupboards full remains a daunting task all year long.

When restaurateur and developer Salvatore N. Lupoli learned of the 550 families who rely each month on Haverhill’s Somebody Cares New England food pantry for groceries, he came last Thursday with a truck of boxed pasta and cases of Sal’s brand bottled tomato sauces.

“I’m over here and I’m looking at a line of people to go in to a building to get food. Food. I just realize just how fortunate we are and happy to do something for this great city of Haverhill,” he says.

Food Pantry Director Nomsa Ncube, who also serves as community liaison and has volunteered 15 years, said the timing of last week’s delivery was just right.

“Right now, we’re just pre-bagging, but we’ll make sure that each family goes home with at least eight bags of groceries that will last them at least two weeks,” she explains.

Ncube says work at Somebody Cares New England’s food pantry operates every Thursday. The first week of the month is geared to unloading the trucks and restocking, followed the next week by unloading the truck and delivering to elderly housing in Washington Square, AHEPA Housing the third Thursday of the month and back at Somebody Cares New England, 358 Washington St., Haverhill, to provides groceries to waiting families. She says Lupoli’s donation is invaluable.

“This has really made an impact and a change and we appreciate what Mr. Salvatore has done for this community.”

Lupoli’s company was nominated in 2020 as one of the state’s most charitable institutions. He explained his rationale.

“You’ve got to make a difference in people’s lives. If you’re fortunate enough to be in a position to employ people and have a business, be prosperous, you have to be able to look at yourself in a mirror and say, ‘You know, did I make an impact on other people’s lives that aren’t as fortunate?’” He asks.

Lupoli and two of his staff—General Manager Bill Couture and Connor O’Neill—loaded hand trucks with food and wheeled them inside. They were helped by Somebody Cares New England Executive Director Marlene Yeo and Director Lori Jane Simmer as well as other volunteers, including Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Alex Eberhardt and City Councilor Melinda E. Barrett.

Lupoli, whose company built the 10-story, glass “Heights” building in downtown Haverhill, will be spending even more time in the city as he develops “District Square,” an estimated $180 million, five-acre mixed residential and commercial project.

