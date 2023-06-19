Podcast: Haverhill Promise Promotes Summer Reading Options

With the first day of summer Wednesday, educators are looking to keep the learning going.

Haverhill Promise has a mission of developing reading proficiency for all Haverhill students by the end of third grade. Haverhill Promise Executive Director Jessica Kallin recently appeared on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program discussing a few of the summer learning options.

“We are very lucky to be partnering with the YMCA this summer and incorporating reading the STEM projects into two of their camps, which is really great. I know that there are a really fantastic opportunities to have story hours, or reading, over the summer in the city and you can find a lot of the options on the Haverhill Promise website under resources,” she said.

There are also a number of other opportunities for children to keep reading.

“Whittier Birthplace is doing a story hour for pre-school and that’s on Thursdays over the summer. Then, Haverhill Promise has partnered with Ruth’s House and we will be having a story hour on Saturdays, over the summer, at 11:30 in the morning,” she added.

Beyond the summer, Kallin has a program for people looking to help third graders.

“We have volunteer opportunities that can be a one-time thing. You can read for an hour, and just do it once or can do it more frequently if you’d like. We also have the Book Buddies program where you can sign up to be essentially be a pen pal who also donates a book, and that’s three times during the school year to third grade students,” she said.

There is more information at HaverhillPromise.com.

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...