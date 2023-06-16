Local Developer Cody Begins Converting Highlands’ Victorian into Accessible Home for Disabled

Victorian-era home at 44 Highland Ave., Haverhill, is under renovation by Atlantis Investments. (WHAV News photograph.)

Developer Jonathan Cody is helping find homes for the disabled one building at a time.

Cody, whose Atlantis Investments is currently building a new seven-bedroom home at the corner of White and Portland Streets in Haverhill, is now renovating an existing home in the city’s Highlands.

“It’s a beautiful Victorian and we are converting it to a staffed eight-bedroom home for people with developmental disabilities,” Cody told WHAV.

Vinfen, a nonprofit, health and human services organization, will take over the property at 44 Highland Ave. and operate the home.

Renovations include adding a handicapped-accessible bedroom and bathroom on the first floor, accessible kitchen and full sprinkler/fire alarm system. Construction is being handled by Francis J. Bevilacqua III of Haverhill-based Bevilacqua Builds.

Atlantis investments purchased the property April 21 for $630,000.

Cody’s company also purchased in 2018 and rehabilitated a former city-owned building at 20 Newcomb St. into 13 studio apartments for residents with special needs. Asked if homes for those who are disabled is a specialty, Cody said, “It’s seeming to be going that direction.”

