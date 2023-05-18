Developer Makes Inner City Renewal His Specialty; Building New Home on Haverhill’s White Street

New construction in the inner city is exceedingly rare, but one developer seems to have made it his specialty and is now constructing a new building on Haverhill’s White Street.

Jonathan Cody of Atlantis Investments is constructing a seven-bedroom home at 127 White St. for people with developmental disabilities. The community living home is going up at the corner of White and Portland Streets—a lot he purchased from Robert Pigeon Electric & Appliances.

“This is a great city to work with. I’m mostly sticking with Haverhill,” said Cody.

He said the property will eventually be managed by Vinfen, a nonprofit, health and human services organization.

The White Street home is one of Cody’s latest projects in urban areas of the city. Last December, he formally opened 28 studio and eight one-bedroom apartments in the former St. Joseph’s School, 26 Broadway, just off Lafayette Square. The conversion won the support of residential neighbors. Cody also rehabilitated an abandoned city-owned home at 20 Newcomb St., directly behind City Hall. The building was last rented by Phoenix East, a drug rehabilitation home, but earlier was the Clara Hunking Laboratory, serving students when the high school occupied the building that became City Hall.

Back in 2020, the developer won approval from the Haverhill City Council to build a three-story building at 42 Lafayette Square which will include 14 apartments and commercial space. Cody has other projects in downtown Haverhill.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...