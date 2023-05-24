Podcast: Haverhill to Honor its Fallen Heroes, Preserve History Memorial Day



Haverhill honors its fallen heroes with its Memorial Day Parade and ceremony Monday morning that recognizes the sacrifices of Gold Star families and fallen veterans, promotes military heritage and history and supports the mission of civic and Veterans organizations dedicated to the betterment of our community at large.

Parade organizers are Haverhill AmVets Post 147 Commander Richard Burnell; Past AmVets Commander Gerard Marchand; Haverhill War Veterans Commander and AmVets member Russell Chaput; Groveland Veterans Services Officer Disabled American Veterans Chapter 20 Commander and AmVets Member Michael Ingham; and Haverhill Director of Veterans Services Jeffrey C. Hollett. Hollett was a guest this week on WHAV’s “Win for Breakfast” program. He explaining the parade organizes Monday morning at 10 a.m. and steps off at 10:45.

“We’re staging at 64 Kenoza Ave., adjacent to the fire museum and we are going to proceed down to Main Street and then down Summer Street and straight into Linwood Cemetery. So, immediately following the parade procession, the AmVets Post 147, and myself, will be having a Memorial Day ceremony there in Linwood Cemetery, and we want the public to not only know about it, but we want them to come out and honor our veterans because that’s what Memorial Day is really all about. It’s about honoring and remembering those who gave their life in service to this country,” he explained.

Hollett also mentioned those families seeking American flags to mark veterans’ graves may visit his office at Haverhill Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St., where flags are available for graves that may have been missed.

