Podcast: Haverhill Firefighting Museum’s Annual Kentucky Derby Gala Fundraiser this Saturday

The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is at the starting gate for a new season and holding its annual Kentucky Derby Gala Fundraiser this Saturday.

Co-chair Cynthia Graham gave a preview on WHAV’s “Win For Breakfast” program.

“We have a lot of fun surprises this year, but we are sticking with some of the tried and true things like a nice Southern styled dinner. The Chicken Connection in Plaistow caters that and it’s always delicious. We have a live streaming of the Derby. It starts at 5. We have apps and cocktails and we have the Derby streaming then. The race doesn’t start until about 6:45 and then dinner after,” she said.

Graham says people are encouraged to dress their “Derby best” and take advantage of one of the new events for the evening.

“Hot Shot Photos is coming and they set up a photo booth. Everyone who wants to be judged on their best Derby attire will be able to go in there—it’s an open booth—and have their photos taken. They’ll get copies of those photos. We also have a guest book they can sign and there are going to be great prizes for best dressed, and the judges will be the Best Shot guys as well,” she added.

The Kentucky Derby Gala Fundraiser is Saturday, May 6, at Haverhill Firefighting Museum, 75 Kenoza Ave., Haverhill. Tickets are $65 each and the evening includes music, dancing, prizes and auctions. Tickets and more information available at HaverhillFightingMuseum.org.

Major sponsors are Haverhill Bank, Covanta and Pentucket Bank. New sponsors this year include HTM Credit Union and L.W. Bills Company in Georgetown. The museum opens for the season May 20, and plans an updated Hero Headquarters interactive, educational, play area and an exhibit called “How it Works,” which starts by explaining how a fire hydrant operates.

Besides WHAV.net, WHAV’s “Merrimack Valley Newsmakers” podcasts are available via Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart Radio, Google Podcasts, TuneIn and Alexa.

Share this: Print

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit

Tumblr

Skype

WhatsApp

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...