Economic Development Secretary Hao Addresses Spring Business Expo Lunch Wednesday

State Secretary of Economic Development Yvonne Hao is the lunch speaker during the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Business Expo, Trade Show, Health and Wellness Fair tomorrow.

Hao, who was named to the post in January by Gov. Maura Healey, addresses the state of the Commonwealth’s economy with a panel of Merrimack Valley leaders. The lunch takes place Wednesday, April 5, from noon-1:15 p/m., at the Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill.

Admission is $30 for Merrimack Valley Chamber members and $50 for non-members. Register at MerrimackValleyChamber.com or call 978-686-0900.

As WHAV previously reported, there are other events during the day, from a breakfast talk by state Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper from 8:30-10 a.m., exhibitors from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the adjoining Michael’s Function Hall and a free After Expo Business Networking Mixer from 3-5 p.m., at the Phoenician Restaurant.

