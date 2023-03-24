Secretary Tepper Kicks Off MVCC Spring Business Expo, Trade Show, Health and Wellness Fair

State Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper. (Courtesy photograph.)

State Energy and Environmental Affairs Secretary Rebecca Tepper will kick off the Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce’s Spring Business Expo, Trade Show, Health and Wellness Fair

Tepper, who addresses a free energy and environmental breakfast forum, joins a panel of local experts who will advise on how to reduce energy costs Wednesday, April 5, from 8:30-10 a.m., at Phoenician Restaurant, 12 Alpha St., Haverhill. Registration takes place at merrimackvalleychamber.com or by calling 978-686-0900.

Following the breakfast and discussion, the fair with a variety of exhibitors runs from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., at the adjoining Michael’s Function Hall.

