Podcast: Haverhill School Supt. Marotta Looks to Expand University Relationships for Students, Staff



Haverhill school students and staff are the beneficiaries of expanded relationships underway with area universities.

Haverhill School Superintendent Margaret Marotta, a recent guest on WHAV’s morning program, said efforts are aimed at delivering a better experience for teachers and employees. Overall, she said, school is better this year for the students despite a high-profile incident.

“There’s still a lot going on. Social media doesn’t help. We had the hazing event. It was really hard. We just yesterday started a partnership with Northeastern University Sports Psychology Division. They came out and talked to all our winter athletes. It was really well received. We’re going to continue to have a partnership with them, just try to restore some of the culture and community and work with them to bring back more normalcy,” she said.

Marotta also met with UMass Lowell Chancellor Julie Chen to talk about benefits for the staff.

“We are going to be setting up a relationship with UMass Lowell, or enhancing our relationship, around training teachers and paraprofessionals and helping advance people in our community to be part of our school system,” she added.

