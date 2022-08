Poet, singer and songwriter Al Basile joins Whittier Birthplace for another Poetic Justice Pop Up Poetry event this Saturday during the Haverhill Art Walk in downtown Haverhill.

Basile performs Saturday, Aug. 13, from 3-6 p.m., in the alley next to Barking Dog Ale House, 77 Washington St., Haverhill.

For a listing of other events during the Haverhill Art Walk, read WHAV’s earlier story online at WHAV.net.

