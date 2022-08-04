August’s Haverhill Art Walk Brings Eclectic Array of Hula Hooping, Exhibits, Walking Tours

Haverhill Art Walk returns on the second Saturday in August with hula hooping, walking tours, art exhibits, sea shanties and more.

Wingate Street is home to The Winged Rabbit who welcomes oil painter Diane Maroun Saturday, Aug. 13. Up the block at Columbus Park, there is live music by Neck Dive while hula hooping with Rosemary Smith. Those 21+ guests may walk across Washington Street to see the budding competition results on display at Stem.

Humble Healings joins the route this month with a pop-up by Maxella Designs. Those who missed the opportunity to have their portraits taken last month may walk upstairs to The Yoga Tree where Jess Furtado will be snapping photographs for “Second Nature: Portraits of Resilience,” a community portrait project.

Casa Blanca features Maria Rodriguez, the art coordinator at the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Haverhill, who will be hosting artists Jaelen Rodriguex and Erick McGee.

Live Music and entertainment at Washington Square is presented by POSE and, across the street, Buttonwoods Museum is hosting a walking tour of Essex and Wingate Streets at 4:30 p.m. Nearby Shoe Town Art Center returns with a faculty and student exhibit and sidewalk sale.

Michael LaBranche and Trixie Knight are bringing their plein air talent to Kreuger’s this month along with live music by Kenny Breirley. G’s Restaurant presents Irish sea shanty group, Jug of Punch, while featuring work by artist Sema Pulin. There is a wrap up there with a 6 p.m. toast!

Businesses along the route, spanning Washington, Wingate, Essex and Emerson Streets, are invited to participate.

